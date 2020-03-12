BREAKING: Taoiseach announces school, college and childcare shutdown as coronavirus escalates

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has announced a series of shutdown measures to stem the spread of the coronavirus in Ireland.

From 6pm today, Thursday, March 12, the following measures will be in place. They will be in place until March 29.

- School, colleges and childcare facilities will close from tomorrow

- Cultural institutions will close

- Government advises the cancellation of all indoor mass gathering of more than 100 people and outdoor events of over 500

Leo Varadkar said people can go to work if they can but to work from home where possible. He asked businesses to take a sensible and level-headed approach.

Public transport will operate as normal and shops will open. Pubs, cafes and restaurants can remain open but people are being asked to facilitate 'social distancing' where possible.

Businesses are asked to take measures to minimise face-to-face contact and to implement measures to limit contact where possible.

More as we get it...