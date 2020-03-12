The military take precautions for further Covid-19 outbreaks

In a statement released today The Irish Defence Forces have taken precautions to limit the spread of the escalating coronavirus.

The Defence Forces confirms that we have notified relevant personnel of the impending change to our force posture and all non-essential activities have been suspended.

The forces main focus now is to maximise their preparedness in order to respond to requests for assistance from the Civil Authorities. Protecting miliatry personnel is priority and is key to maintaining our capability to provide support to communities and civil authorities, when requested.



For operational security reasons, we will not comment on specific dispositions of troops or on internal unit procedures at this time.