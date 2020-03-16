Carlow County Council releases statement amid coronavirus concerns

Carlow County Council is continually monitoring the situation in relation to the coronavirus and adhering to the latest advice from the HSE and Government.

Carlow County Council’s Crisis Management Team has met and senior management meet on a daily basis to ensure measures are being put in place to react to the current situation and to plan for the continued provision of essential services.

At present, it is “business as usual” in relation to the provision of services by the Council with the exception of all libraries, the County Museum and Tourism Office which are closed and revised engagement arrangements are outlined below.

"The Council’s Business Continuity Plan is in place to make certain that essential services will be maintained to the public. The Council will be guided by advice from the HSE and will endeavour to continue all essential services. However, members of the public should check on our website www.carlow.ie and www.water.ie and social media channels for updates.

"All public areas in the Council have been provided with signage and hand sanitising facilities and in the interest of public health we would ask members of the public to avail of these facilities when visiting our offices.

"The public are advised that much of the Council’s business can be carried out over the phone, by email or on-line, as follows:

Some queries can be dealt with by phone by contacting the numbers listed below.

Application Forms can be accessed from our website at www.carlow.ie or by phoning the relevant section requesting a form to be sent out by post or e-mail.

In certain cases, applications for services can be submitted by email by contacting the relevant Department for an email address. Where this is not possible, applications will be accepted by post.

Payments of housing loans, rents, rates, traffic fines, direct debits, dog licences, fire charges may be made online.

Taxing of private vehicles can be completed online via www.motortax.ie.

Payments, together with associated forms etc., can be sent to the relevant Section by post for processing following which an acknowledgement, receipt etc. will be issued by post.

Speaking of the efforts of the Council, Chief Executive of Carlow County Council, Kathleen Holohan said: “Our business continuity plan is designed to ensure we provide essential services to the public at this time while also playing our role supporting the HSE and other agencies in the national effort."

Holohan continued to say “we understand that this situation will put pressures on business , communities and the way people their lives during this period and would implore all to follow the guidelines from the HSE in respect of hand hygiene, coughing etiquette and social distancing,” Holohan concluded by “thanking the staff of the organisation for their efforts in ensuring essential services are delivered at this time.”

CONTACT NUMBERS FOR QUERIES: 059-9170 300– Main Council Number.