McDonalds make big coronavirus Covid-19 announcement which will affect Carlow outlets

The massive McDonalds fast-food chain is to close all operations as a result of the coronavirus Covi-19 crisis.

In a statement released on Sunday evening the company says that all McDonalds restaurants and drive-thrus in the UK and Ireland will be closed by 7pm on Monday at the latest.

The company says it has taken the decision is the best interest of the public and staff.

The Irish Government has not asked restaurants to close but many have amended their operations while others have shutdown.

An update from McDonald’s UK and Ireland — See you soon pic.twitter.com/43moFRrWRR — McDonald's UK (@McDonaldsUK) March 22, 2020