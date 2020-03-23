Carlow Gardaí arrest occupants of car acting suspiciously after suspects gave false names

Carlow Gardaí have arrested the occupants of a car at St Mary's Cemetery who were acting suspiciously.

Carlow Detective Unit on patrol last Friday at around 2.45pm responded to a call they received by a member of the public about a black Honda Civic and occupants acting suspiciously at St Mary's Cemetery.

The occupants, who provided false names, were spoken to and it was established that the vehicle had been stolen in Northern Ireland.

They also matched the description of suspects involved in a burglary of a domestic house at Ballinacarrig, Carlow on the 10th of March.

The suspects were detained at Carlow Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.