Tinryland GAA club's walking track now closed as drive-thru Covid-19 test centre set up

Tinryland GAA club's walking track is now closed ahead of a drive-thru Covid-19 test centre becoming operational at the facility this week.

The service is being provided on an appointment-only basis via a GP referral. It is important to be clear that this service is only for people who are showing symptoms and who have been referred by their GP and not for the "worried well".

This is important, so that the service is not overloaded and to ensure that the health services are in a position to provide it for those who need it most.

A number of locations in the South East are being used as designated "drive thru" testing centres (similar to that already in operation at Dublin’s Croke Park stadium), as part of massive efforts under way to stop the spread of Covid-19 (Coronavirus).

The service is being rolled out in five designated centres. Those in Waterford and Nowlan Park in Kilkenny are already operational.

The centre in Clonmel was expected to come into use on Saturday, with one in Wexford set for operation from Monday and a fifth centre at Tinryland in Carlow to follow early next week.

South East Community Healthcare has also appealed for the privacy of those staffing and visiting the five centres to be respected. At no stage will visitors leave their cars.

In addition, those attending the centres are being thanked in advance for their patience if some queuing is required.

Many people will need testing for Covid-19 over the coming weeks. Many of those who attend for testing at the four centres in the South East will have a negative result but South East Community Healthcare says it is by ensuring testing occurs where needed, that the HSE will be in a position to provide services to those who need it most and to minimise the risk to the wider community.

South East Community Healthcare says that at this challenging time for everyone, various public agencies are working together for the benefit of communities across counties Carlow, Kilkenny, South Tipperary, Waterford and Wexford and has thanked the public for their co-operation and support for healthcare professionals and others working to #StoptheSpread