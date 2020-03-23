IT Carlow Students' Union raised €15,000 during RAG Week as one nightclub makes huge donation

Institute of Technology Carlow Students' Union raised €15,000 in total during Raise and Give (RAG) Week 2020.

During RAG Week 2020, charity events took place during every day and every night, in effort to raise and give money for three charities chosen by IT Carlow Students' Union.

These three charities were WWF (World Wildlife Fund), Carlow Mental Health and Carlow Town First Responders.

Collection buckets were laid out around the venues for Raise and Give (RAG) Week charity events; these collection buckets raised €3,200 from event attendees.

The Foundry Nightclub Carlow have donated €11,051.83. Institute of Technology Carlow Students' Union have donated €750.

President of Institute of Technology Carlow Students’ Union, Thomas Drury, said: "I'm overwhelmed with pride that the Students' Union successfully collected its target goal of €15,000 for our three charities.

"So much work went into R&G Week in the hope we could raise a large amount of money, but I never actually thought we'd be able to hit our target.

"We, in the Students' Union, all feel a massive sense of reward that we are able to donate such a substantial sum of money.

"It just goes to show how important R&G Week is – this donation raises awareness of the actual reason we have a Raise and Give Week.

"Finally, I want to thank everyone who participated in the week. Students and staff were excellent; as were all the local businesses that supported us."

The Students' Union raised the money in conjunction with The Foundry Nightclub Carlow, E.J. Morrissey’s, The Tullow Gate – Wetherspoon’s and Scragg’s Alley,

