'I know Carlow has an amazing community spirit,' Council boss praises locals

Carlow County Council is continually monitoring the situation in relation to the Coronavirus and adhering to the latest advice from the HSE and Government.

The Council's Senior Management Team meet on a regular basis to ensure measures are being put in place to react to the current situation and to plan for the continued provision of essential services.

Kathleen Holohan, chief executive of the Council, has said: "We will continue to issue updates to the public formally via the elected members, media, and other social media channels to ensure the public are informed about the service delivery of Carlow County Council

"A number of services have been adapted to the changing situation with services being delivered by phone or e-mail to achieve social distancing as advised by the HSE."

She added: "This includes our library with their e-newspaper services and supports for the business community delivered in a virtual classroom.

"I know Carlow has an amazing community spirit and at this time, I’d encourage everybody to reach out to people who may be isolated in their community via phone, e-mail or messaging service as we all have a role to play in this national effort.

"Staff in Carlow County Council are working in partnership with a variety of stakeholders to ensure services continue as normal at this time and we as an organisation will continue to play our part in the national effort."

In its full statement, the local authority said:

Apart from all Libraries, the County Museum and Tourism Office which are closed to the public, the Council is continuing to provide all other services.

The Customer Service Desk in County Buildings remains open to the public with all other services accessed by appointment only which can be made over the telephone or via email.

In accordance with HSE Guidance in relation to social distancing and to minimize the risk of spreading the virus and ensure we can continue our services the public is requested, where possible to limit their visits to County Buildings and to contact us by phone and e-mail.

Revised engagement arrangements are outlined below.

The Council’s Business Continuity Plan is in place to make certain that essential services will be maintained to the public.

The Council will be guided by advice from the HSE and will endeavour to continue all essential services.

However, members of the public should check on our website www.carlow.ie and www.water.ie and social media channels for updates.

All public areas in the Council have been provided with signage and hand sanitising facilities and in the interest of public health we would ask members of the public to avail of these facilities when visiting our Offices.

Community

Community@carlowcoco.ie

Library Services

library@carlowcoco.ie

Museum

museum@carlowcoco.ie

Local Enterprise Office / Economic Development

enterprise@carlowcoco.ie



Housing - Maintenance

housingmaintenance@carlowcoco. ie

Housing – Homeless Services

homeless@carlowcoco.ie

Housing – Housing Access Payments (HAP)

hap@carlowcoco.ie

Housing – Applications

housingapplication@carlowcoco. ie

Housing – Estate Management

estatemanagement@carlowcoco.ie

Housing – Control of Horses

controlofhorses@carlowcoco.ie

Housing – Grants

housinggrants@carlowcoco.ie

Housing – Rents

housingrents@carlowcoco.ie

Housing – Loans

loanapplications@carlowcoco.ie

Housing – RAS

ras@carlowcoco.ie

Corporate Services – General

secretar@carlowcoco.ie

Corporate Services – FOI

foi@carlowcoco.ie

Corporate Services – Media

media@carlowcoco.ie

Civil Defence

civildefence@carlowcoco.ie

Environment

environment@carlowcoco.ie

Sports Partnership

mjduggan@carlowcoco.ie

Planning & Development

planningdevman@carlowcoco.ie

Planning – Pre-Planning

preplanning@carlowcoco.ie

Planning – Enforcement

enforcement@carlowcoco.ie

Planning – Derelict Sites

derelictsites@carlowcoco.ie

Planning – Dangerous Structures

dangerousstructures@ carlowcoco.ie

Supporting the Business Community

Carlow County Council understand many companies have had to make difficult decisions over the past number of days and people will have to make difficult decisions in the coming weeks also.

Carlow County Council ‘s Local Enterprise Office have in place a team of advisors in-house to give advice on the supports from government as they arise, these include:

Confidential Business Advice: Our Team of advisors will conduct meetings via phone or e-mail to discuss and give advice on the range of government supports available to business.

Mentoring – Strategy Planning: We have a team of strategy advisors who are there to help in planning for the future. In order to participate in strategy mentoring you will be required to provide the mentor with financial details.

General Mentoring: Carlow County Council have a team of mentors available to advise on a variety of business subjects.

The Government have announced a variety of supports for the business community and as the details emerge our advisors will be available to advise companies on the best approach to avail of these services.

For further information contact the Local Enterprise Office on enterprise@carlowcoco.ie or call 059-9129783

Housing Rental

In line with the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection guidelines, it is now possible for Carlow County Council tenants and HAP customers to apply to have their rent reassessed if their income has changed.

All tenants seeking such a rent reassessment due to loss of earnings or employment because of the Covid-19 pandemic, should scan/post a letter from their employer, confirming loss of income to our housing section.

This will allow us to begin re-assessments as quickly as possible. If there is a time lag in changing the rent payment, adjustments will be backdated.

Library Services – E-Newspapers

Early in the week, Carlow Libraries announced the launch of their newest online service, which is e-Newspapers and Press Reader which can be accessed at the following link: http://www.carlowlibraries.ie/online-library/read

Library members can access this service using your library barcode. Users can read your favourite national and international digital newspapers such as The Irish Independent, Sunday Independent, The Guardian and many more. In addition, you can access a variety of magazines.

The service can be accessed at pressreader.com or the mobile app on Android/Apple.

Community Engagement

Carlow County Council understand that some residents might be socially isolated due to the fact they are isolating as guided by the HSE or are in the risk category.

Carlow County Council know from our work with communities that County Carlow has an amazing community spirit and we would encourage people to reach out via phone or messaging service to people who are isolated in our communities in particular our elderly at this time.

Carlow County Council would remind everybody of the HSE guidelines around hand hygiene, coughing etiquette and social distancing.