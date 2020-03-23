Carlow Gardaí renew appeal after burglary at boarded up house saw a number of tools taken
Did you see anything?
Carlow Gardaí are investigating
Gardaí have renewed their appeal after a house in Bilboa was broken into between 3pm on Wednesday, March 11 and 6pm on Friday, March 13.
The house, which was boarded up at the time, was entered via a window in the kitchen.
A number of tools were taken from the house.
Anyone who saw anything suspicious is asked to contact Gardaí in Carlow.
