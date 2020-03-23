Revealed: Carlow accounts for fourth highest number of ant callouts from Rentokil

Rentokil, Ireland’s leading pest control provider, has recorded a 74% increase in callouts for ants between January and February of 2020, when compared with the same period last year.

The company is attributing the year on year increase in callouts to climate change, with the resulting milder conditions allowing the insects to thrive and multiply.

Dublin had the highest number of callouts for ants between January and February, accounting for 43% of all callouts. Kildare (19%), Kerry (10%), and Carlow (5%) were the next counties most affected.

Richard Faulkner, Advanced Technical Field Consultant for Rentokil, said: "Rentokil typically receives the majority of its callouts for ants during summertime.

"However, progressively milder winters are resulting in increased callout levels earlier in the year. A small ant problem can quickly become a much larger one.

"If they find a food source, the insects lay down a pheromone trail which attracts other ants to the area."

Some tips to prevent the presence of ants in your home or business include:

Clear up food and liquid spillages immediately.

Sweep up any food crumbs from under your kitchen appliances and units.

Store your food in airtight containers wherever possible.

If you have a pet, clear away any food that isn’t eaten straight away.

Block off entry points for ants by sealing all cracks and crevices around your doors and window frames.

In the garden, keep your compost enclosed and make sure all rubbish bins have tightly sealed lids.”



