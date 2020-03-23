PICTURE: Carlow Gardaí seize 'large quantity' of cannabis after man tried to flee on foot

Darren Hassett

Darren Hassett

news@carlowlive.ie

CREDIT: Carlow/Kilkenny Gardaí

Carlow Gardaí seized a "large quantity" of cannabis over the weekend after they caught a man who initially refused to stop his car and then fled on foot. 

Carlow Detective Unit were conducting a Crime Prevention Patrol in the Ballinabranna area on Saturday, March 21.

They intercepted a male who initially refused to stop his car.

After the suspect abandoned his car and tried to flee on foot, he was apprehended and found in possession of a large quantity of cannabis.

Gardaí say that the seizure is seen as a significant interception of a large quantity of drugs which is believed to have been destined for the local Carlow streets.