'Only pub in the village,' on sale for €300,000 at premier beauty spot in south Carlow
Interested?
Blanchfields, St. Mullins, Co. Carlow, R95 V9TT
A well-known pub is on sale for €300,000 at a "premier beauty spot" in south Carlow.
Blanchfield's pub is up for sale and is "well-positioned to take advantage of all tourist trade coming to or stopping off in the pretty village" of St Mullins.
The premises has a "wonderful old-world feel, an excellent lounge bar and good accommodation".
It is also the only pub in the village and as part of the package, there is a separate two-bed house, ideal for Airbnb.
To view the full ad, click here.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on