UPDATE: Community Gardaí issue appeal to elderly and vulnerable residents living in Carlow

Community Gardaí have issued an appeal to elderly and vulnerable residents living in Carlow Town and county.

They added: "Please contact the community office on 059 9179019 or by email carlow.community@garda.ie.

"We are here to assist in any way we can so please call, or pass on this information to neighbours or relatives who might not have access to social media. Thank you."