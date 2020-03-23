UPDATED: Carlow Arts Festival has been cancelled this year due to Covid-19 crisis

The Carlow Arts Festival has been cancelled this year due to the Covid-19 crisis, organisers announced on Monday.

In a statement, organisers said: "It is with very heavy hearts, we have made the incredibly difficult decision to cancel the 2020 Carlow Arts Festival in light of the current Covid-19 situation.

"So much work and planning has already gone into this year's festival, and we really hope that the situation will have improved hugely by June.

"However, on Government advice it would be unwise for us to go ahead with an event of this scale this year for the protection of our audience, artists and staff.

"We are heartbroken, but are already working towards bringing Carlow alive with festival fun again in 2021.

"We are also working with VISUAL Centre for Contemporary Art and The George Bernard Shaw Theatre to present the ARTWORKS 2020 exhibition later in the year.

"The deadline for submissions has also been extended until Friday 10th April. See www.carlowartsfestival.com for full details."