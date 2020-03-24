PICTURE: Carlow's Burnside Eurocyl has been named one of Ireland's Best Managed companies

Burnside Eurocyl Limited has been named as one of Ireland's Best Managed companies in the Deloitte Best Managed Companies Awards programme, in association with Bank of Ireland.

The company, which demonstrated superior business performance, was recognised at a gala awards dinner in Dublin recently.

Nine companies have qualified for the first time in the 2020 Best Managed Companies Awards programme.

They join a network of 130 companies representing 27 counties across Ireland, with a combined turnover of €11.4 billion, over €3 billion in annual export sales and providing 42,000 jobs.

Tom Byrne, Joint Managing Director, Burnside Eurocyl Limited, has said: "Our ability to provide a full and prompt service to customers from their initial enquiry, through to design, manufacture and delivery to their assembly lines is a key strength of our company.

"We are proud to receive this award and regard it as a tribute to our skilled and dedicated workforce who contribute in large measure to our success."