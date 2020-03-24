Planning permission has been granted for the construction of a new Deanery in Carlow.

Old Leighlin Select Vestry applied for planning permission for the construction of a new dwelling (new Deanery), effluent treatment system and polishing filter, a new site entrance and all associated ancillary site works.

The development is in Old Leighlin.

A decision has been made by Carlow County Council to grant the application with fifteen conditions attached.