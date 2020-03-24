Two-bed traditional granite cottage on sale for almost €250,000 near Bennekerry

A two-bed traditional granite cottage is on sale for €247,500 near Bennekerry.

This residence has been maintained and extended in more recent years to present a most functional residential home, just 6km from Carlow Town with direct frontage onto the R726 (Hacketstown Road).

It boasts a one-acre site, perfectly South-facing, with mature boundaries and 48m of road frontage, complete with two vehicular access points, its scale presents endless possibilities.

