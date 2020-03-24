Two-bed traditional granite cottage on sale for almost €250,000 near Bennekerry
Wow!
Ardnehue, Bennekerry, Carlow, Carlow Town, Co. Carlow
A two-bed traditional granite cottage is on sale for €247,500 near Bennekerry.
Read also: Carlow Gardaí seize €8,500 worth of cannabis and a quantity of cocaine at house in Tullow
This residence has been maintained and extended in more recent years to present a most functional residential home, just 6km from Carlow Town with direct frontage onto the R726 (Hacketstown Road).
It boasts a one-acre site, perfectly South-facing, with mature boundaries and 48m of road frontage, complete with two vehicular access points, its scale presents endless possibilities.
To view the full ad, click here.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on