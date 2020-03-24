Council guidelines for people using Powerstown that have a confirmed diagnosis of Covid-19

Powerstown Civic Amenity Site is an essential service provider and will remain open for customers at this time.

In the interests of staff and public safety, Carlow County Council will be implementing measures to ensure the proper implementation of the HSE /Government Guidelines regarding large gatherings, social distancing and unnecessary contact.

Customers are requested to observe the instructions of staff and site signage. Credit/Debit Card is preferred payment method for waste material.

Customers can continue to bring general waste, food waste, bulky and recycling waste. The site has extensive facilities for a full range of materials.

Customers from households with individuals self-isolating or with a confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19 need to take extra precautions when dealing with personal waste including used tissues, masks and all cleaning waste.

These must be placed in a plastic rubbish bag. Tie the bag when it is almost full. Place the plastic bag in a second bin bag and tie the bag. Leave the bag somewhere safe for a minimum of three days before final disposal at the facility.

Opening Hours:

Closed: Mondays and Tuesdays

Open: Wednesday – Friday 8.30 am – 4.00 pm

Open: Saturday 8.30 am – 12.30 pm.

Please ensure that you arrive 20 minutes before closing to allow time with the increased demand.