Virtual classroom sessions in Carlow for businesses struggling with Covid-19

Carlow County Council's Local Enterprise Office in partnership with the Entrepreneurs Academy have launched a new support programme for owner managers and their key staff in Carlow.

The programme is called "Leading Your Small Business Through Covid 19" which will commence on Friday, March 27.

The programme will be delivered in a virtual cassroom session and is designed to support owner managers and their staff to quickly assess the situation and move forward with a greater degree of certainty, both for them and their teams.

The programme is designed to support owner managers and their key staff to make key decisions as with times like this we need to focus be creative, have resilience, courage and good leadership to navigate these unchartered waters.

The programme will be delivered by the team in the Entrepreneurs Academy and delivered entirely online with five small group sessions.

Speaking about the progamme, Suzanne Carroll CEO from the Entrepreneurs Academy said: "This programme will provide a safe space and equip you with tools required to help you assess the business situation and explore creative solutions."

Kieran Comerford, Head of Enterprise, said: "We are delighted to be working with the Entrepreneurs Academy who have over two decades of experience of working in the development of SMEs and bring with them a significant bank of talented consultants who can help guide our local enterprises through the effects of Covid-19 on their business.

"We know that companies will need a lot of support from a variety of agencies over the coming weeks and months and this is part of an overall support package available for County Carlow SMEs” support by Government."

Kathleen Holohan, chief executive of Carlow County Council, said: "It is essential that during this time of uncertainty we support our business community

"We can do this by firstly asking people to support their local businesses in whatever way they can by shopping local where possible and secondly by us providing support to the business community to navigate the way forward via our Local Enterprise Office supported by Enterprise Ireland.

"I’d encourage business owner managers across the County to reach out to our Local Enterprise Office who are there to help you in this difficult time."

The programme will be run over the following days and times: Friday 27th March, Tuesday 31st March, Thursday 2nd April, Tuesday 7th April and Thursday 9th April 2020 from 2pm-4pm.

The programme is free of charge to County Carlow companies and to book a place log onto www.localenterprise.ie/carlow or call 059 912 9783.