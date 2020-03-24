Council tenders contract for spreading of over 5,000 tonnes of chippings on roads

Carlow County Council has tendered a contract for the spreading of over 5,000 tonnes of chippings on Carlow roads.

The detailed request for tender states the contract is for the "supply and spraying of approximately 578 tn of bitumen binder, loading and transport approx 5,100 tn of 'free issue' chippings ranging from 6 to 14mm, from designated Chip Depots to the works locations".

The contract also includes "mechanically spreading of approx, 5,100 tn of 'free issue' chippings ranging from 6mm to 14mm, rolling the chippings with a rubber wheeled roller, single or double surface dressing method, all to Carlow County Council instructions...to circa 74km of public roadway of various lengths & widths at various locations around the County of Carlow with 80% polymer modified bitumen".

Bidders have until April 13 to make their application.