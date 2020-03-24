Two Bank of Ireland branches in Carlow now closed as part of efforts to fight Covid-19

Two Bank of Ireland branches in Carlow are now closed as part of efforts to fight Covid-19.

Branches in Borris and Tullow have shut but Bagenalstown and the main branch in Carlow Town are still open.

Over 100 Bank of Ireland (BOI) branches have closed from Tuesday, March 24.

Due to a decrease in footfall at advice counters and self service locations, BOI are implementing the following:

· 161 branches nationwide will be open as normal.

· 148 of these will provide a full service to customers, including counter services for cash, coin and cheque services.

· 13 locations are Advice and Self Service branches – these provide cash and cheque lodgement and cash withdrawal facilities through self-service devices, but do not offer a counter service.

· While 101 locations will close temporarily during the pandemic, every Bank of Ireland branch will continue to provide an external ATM cash withdrawal service.

Normal opening hours will continue in the branches that are open. These branches will also continue the provision of prioritised services for over 65’s and carers between 10am and 11am, Monday to Friday.