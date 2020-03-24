VISUAL in Carlow closed over Covid-19 crisis but will re-open 'once it is safe to do so'

VISUAL in Carlow has closed over the Covid-19 crisis but will re-open "once it is safe to do so".

In a post on social media, the team said: "We were disappointed to have to close our doors but our top priority is the health of our patrons and staff.

"We look forward to re-opening once it is safe to do so. Our team will be working remotely over the coming days, providing information on our upcoming programme."