Carlow Gardaí working with pharmacies to deliver prescriptions to elderly residents

Darren Hassett

Darren Hassett

news@carlowlive.ie

CREDIT: Carlow/Kilkenny Gardaí

Community Gardaí from Carlow are liaising directly with pharmacies in the town and delivering prescriptions to elderly residents as part of the Covid-19 emergency.

Meanwhile, the Carlow Community Policing Unit along with members of Unit C were on mountain bike patrol on Tuesday where they visited elderly/vulnerable persons in the community and assisted in delivering provisions to them.

Gardaí added: "We are here to help."