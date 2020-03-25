Carlow Gardaí working with pharmacies to deliver prescriptions to elderly residents
Community Gardaí from Carlow are liaising directly with pharmacies in the town and delivering prescriptions to elderly residents as part of the Covid-19 emergency.
Meanwhile, the Carlow Community Policing Unit along with members of Unit C were on mountain bike patrol on Tuesday where they visited elderly/vulnerable persons in the community and assisted in delivering provisions to them.
Gardaí added: "We are here to help."
