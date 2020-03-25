Calls for online grocery shopping limit to be reduced in Carlow during Covid-19 crisis

Fianna Fáil TD for Carlow, Jennifer Murnane O’Connor, has called for large supermarkets to lower their limit for online shopping orders for pensioners and those who are vulnerable.

As it stands, most large retails charge a "minimum basket charge" in addition to a delivery charge if a grocery order is less than €50.

Deputy Murnane O'Connor said: "During this outbreak we are asking people, in particular those who are elderly or more vulnerable, to follow social distancing guidelines and where possible to stay at home.

"Being able to order groceries online and having them delivered to your door is key to allowing some people, in particular those who live alone, to stay indoors."

She added: "We’ve seen stores introduce dedicated shopping hours for older and vulnerable customers over the past number of weeks which has been extremely helpful for vulnerable people.

"What we need to see now is stores helping older people once again by allowing the online shopping order limit to be reduced instead of the current €50-€60 required.

"Older people are particularly vulnerable, and many are too scared to go to the shops. If they could do a smaller shop online and have this delivered it would make it a lot safer for them.

"If the larger stores were able to build further on the good work they are already doing and reduce the online shopping limit for those who cannot get to a shop every day or are afraid to venture into stores, it would make a huge difference and potentially help the effort to limit the spread of the virus."