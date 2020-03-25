Carlow Gardaí issue Revenue scam warning doing the rounds during Covid-19 crisis.

In a statement on Facebook, they said: "Just a reminder that despite the difficult times we are living in, people continue to receive text messages purporting to be from Revenue and alleging you are entitled to a refund.

"THIS IS A SCAM. Revenue will not contact you via email or text. Delete the text and dont follow the link.

"Always be sceptical of any unsolicited calls, texts or emails. If you really think it's Revenue, your bank etc contact them yourself."

