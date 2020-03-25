Period house now divided into two separate apartments on sale in Carlow for €200,000

Regent Street, Bagenalstown, Co. Carlow, R21 X673

A period house now divided into two separate apartments is on sale in Carlow for €200,000.

The multi-unit residential development is situated in the centre of Bagenalstown with easy access to all amenities.

Originally a period house now divided into two separate apartments with a rear extension to included three extra units.

It is made up of one two-bed apartment and four one-bed apartments.

