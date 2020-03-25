APPEAL: Carlow Gardaí investigating after bike was stolen from Hanover Bus Park

Carlow Gardaí are investigating after a bike was stolen from Hanover Bus Park recently.

The owner of this bicycle (pictured above) parked it up at Hanover Bus Park in Carlow Town on March 13.

When he returned later that day, the bicycle had been stolen.

Gardaí said it's a Radar Apollo, orange in colour.

If anyone has information, please contact Carlow Garda Station 059 9131505.