Planning green light for the construction of four apartments on Barrack Street in Tullow
Carlow County Council have granted planning permission for the construction of four apartments on Barrack Street in Tullow.
Hatton Homes Developments Ltd made the application for a change of use from the existing ground floor retail unit and existing car parking area to four apartments.
There will be three one-bed and one two-bed with street access, use of all existing services, alterations to external façade and all associated site works.
A decision was due by the local authority on December 1 but "Further Information" was requested on November 26 and received on January 16.
The Council made their decision on March 23 and attached thirteen conditions.
