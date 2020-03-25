Carlow Gardaí issue appeal for man suspected to have damaged nine cars in housing estate

Gardaí in Carlow are investigating damage caused to nine cars in the Monacurragh housing estate in Carlow in the early hours of Thursday, March 19.

The culprit is described as a man in his 50s with grey scraggy hair and he spoke with a Donegal/Northern accent.

The suspect is believed to have left on foot out the Blackbog Road.

This person Gardaí believe later got a taxi from the Quinnagh area to the Bus Stop at Carlow and another taxi from the Potato Market to Carlow Train Station where he boarded the 7.10am train to Dublin.

Gardaí are examining CCTV and are appealing to anyone who may have noticed him or engaged with him on the train to contact them at Carlow Garda Station.