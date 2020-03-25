Playground in Myshall closed due to Covid-19 and anyone seen using it will be reported

The children's playground in Myshall has been closed due to Covid-19 containment measures and anyone seen using it will reported.

In a post on Facebook, Myshall News said: "Unfortunately due to latest coronavirus Covid 19 regulations the children's playground in the village of Myshall is now closed.

"Anyone seen in the playground while restrictions are in place may be reported to the relevant authorities.

"In the interests of the greater good of the community you are asked to STAY AWAY TO STAY SAFE."