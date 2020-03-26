Tullow students' straw company crowned county final winner of Student Enterprise Awards

Carlow County Council's Local Enterprise Office has announced that a team of four teenage student entrepreneurs from Tullow Community School have been crowned County Final Winners for the 2019/20 Student Enterprise Programme Awards.

The team from Tullow Community School is comprised of four members: Dannah Kearney O’Brien, Ellie Byrne, Michelle Murray, Megan Doyle and their business is called "The Last Straw".

Their teacher is Brian Larkin.

The business is a supplier of high quality stainless steel reusable straws in fast food outlets to support climatic action and provide an alternative to single use plastics.

With the deferral of the traditional county final and business pitch due to restrictions imposed for health and safety in relation to Covid-19 the adjudication on the school representatives was based on the in school judging which took place in the first week of March.

With over 26 teams from 7 schools nominated the competition was keen with businesses in new products development, manufacturing, climate action solutions and services among many who participated.

The schools continue to be innovative and committed to the programme and the skills acquisition in the area of enterprise and self-employment.

Speaking about the awards, Kieran Comerford, Head of Enterprise with Carlow County Council said: "The Student Enterprise is a fantastic partnership between the second level schools in County Carlow and our Local Enterprise Office and provides a foundation for future entrepreneurial development in young people.

"Since the establishment of the Local Enterprise Office in 2014 over 2,500 students have participated in the programme which is facilitated the delivery of in-school workshops, online materials and the provision of a student co-ordinator to support the schools in the delivery of the programme."

The programme commenced in August 2019 and had 10 schools with 132 teams and over 450 students participating for 2019/20.

The programme has been embraced by the schools and the contribution of the teachers and schools is vital to successful participation within the programme.