And it's back! Apartment in Carlow only recently sold is going under the hammer again

A two-bed apartment in Carlow that recently sold for €75,000 is going under the hammer again in Bid X1's next online auction on Wednesday, April 8.

The second floor apartment (pictured above) has a new guide price of €65,000 and extends to approximately 850sq.ft.

The property is a vacant possession.

It went up for sale in the BidX1 auction on February 19 but failed to secure any bids.

However, the online auction company later sold the property for €75,000.

Despite this, it appears the property is now up for sale again.