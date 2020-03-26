And it's back! Apartment in Carlow only recently sold is going under the hammer again
It's up for sale again!
Apartment 11, Mill Court, Tullow, Co. Carlow, R93 R2K8
A two-bed apartment in Carlow that recently sold for €75,000 is going under the hammer again in Bid X1's next online auction on Wednesday, April 8.
The second floor apartment (pictured above) has a new guide price of €65,000 and extends to approximately 850sq.ft.
The property is a vacant possession.
It went up for sale in the BidX1 auction on February 19 but failed to secure any bids.
However, the online auction company later sold the property for €75,000.
Despite this, it appears the property is now up for sale again.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on