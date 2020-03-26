Carlow soccer club tenders contract for the construction of new all weather pitch

A Carlow soccer club has tendered a contract for the construction of a new all weather pitch.

Slaney Rovers of Patricks Well in Rathvilly say the work involves the construction of a new all weather pitch.

It includes associated fencing, floodlighting, ball nets, drainage and the installation of a new walking track to the perimeter of the existing pitches.

Bidders have until April 8 to make their application.