Carlow soccer club tenders contract for the construction of new all weather pitch

Interested?

Darren Hassett

Reporter:

Darren Hassett

Email:

news@carlowlive.ie

Carlow Carlow Carlow

File photo

A Carlow soccer club has tendered a contract for the construction of a new all weather pitch.

Read also: And it's back! Apartment in Carlow only recently sold is going under the hammer again

Slaney Rovers of Patricks Well in Rathvilly say the work involves the construction of a new all weather pitch.

It includes associated fencing, floodlighting, ball nets, drainage and the installation of a new walking track to the perimeter of the existing pitches.

Bidders have until April 8 to make their application. 