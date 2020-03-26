Planning sought for change of use of an existing four storey office block in Bagenalstown

Apartments looking to be built

Darren Hassett

Reporter:

Darren Hassett

Email:

news@carlowlive.ie

Carlow Carlow Carlow

File Photo

Planning permission is being sought for a change of use of an existing four storey office block in Bagenalstown to residential usage.

Read also: COURTS: Man was 'hammered' drunk when he fell over trying to hold a hammer

The development will consist of one one-bed apartment and three two-bedroom apartments with all associated ancillary works.

The site is at Singletons Lane, The Quay, Bagenalstown and the applicant is Singletons Lane Ltd.

A decision is due by Carlow County Council on May 17. 