Planning sought for change of use of an existing four storey office block in Bagenalstown

Planning permission is being sought for a change of use of an existing four storey office block in Bagenalstown to residential usage.

The development will consist of one one-bed apartment and three two-bedroom apartments with all associated ancillary works.

The site is at Singletons Lane, The Quay, Bagenalstown and the applicant is Singletons Lane Ltd.

A decision is due by Carlow County Council on May 17.