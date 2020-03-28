Revealed: Council to spend €7,500 on footpath upgrades in these three Carlow estates

Carlow County Council is to spend €7,500 on footpath upgrades in these three Carlow estates.

They include:

Oak Park Drive (€500)

Granby Row (€5,000)

Askea Lawns (€2,000)

The works will be carried out as part of Carlow Municipal District's priority list for 2020.

It's part of this year's Road Works Programme including Discretionary Improvement Works.

Members approved the list of works at a recent meeting of Carlow MD.

Other works include: €500 for the re-painting of the yellow box at Carlow Credit Union and €1,000 to combat flooding at St Mary's Cemetery in Carlow Town.