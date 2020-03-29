Contract tendered for construction of new playground and car parking area in Hacketstown
A contract has been tendered for the construction of a new playground and car parking area in Hacketstown.
Hacketstown Playgound Goup have issued a request for tenders for the construction of the facilities and all associated site works at Mountain View.
The works are to include the supply and installation of playground equipment.
Bidders have until April 24 to make their application.
