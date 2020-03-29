Paint thrown over car in Carlow but suspect caught on doorbell camera as Gardaí investigate

Paint was thrown over a car in Carlow during a criminal damage incident but the suspect was caught on the doorbell camera of the house as Gardaí launch an investigation into the matter.

A caller to Gardaí reported paint being thrown over her car in Cois Abhainn at 2.30am on Sunday, March 22.

A male suspect was observed on the doorbell camera.

Gardaí in Carlow are appealing for information or any witnesses to the incident.