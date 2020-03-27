ALERT: 'We could see some areas reaching drought status,' warns Carlow forecaster
Outlook continues to look settled and dry with colder air moving in
Weather chart for March 30 CREDIT: Carlow Weather
"We could see some areas reaching drought status," over the next few days, Carlow forecaster, Alan O'Reilly has warned.
According to www.carlowweather.com, the outlook continues to look settled and dry with colder air moving in at the weekend and some hard frosts.
Alan added: "Some nice sunny spells most days and we could see some areas reaching drought status with little to no rain for next 7 days."
The outlook continues to look settled and dry with colder air moving in at weekend and some hard frosts. As mentioned earlier today we could see some areas reaching drought status with little to no rain for next 7 days. pic.twitter.com/UB4WsjqFHI— Carlow Weather (@CarlowWeather) March 26, 2020
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on