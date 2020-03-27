UPDATE: 'Council has posted signage,' all public playgrounds in Carlow now closed to combat virus

Carlow County Council has closed all public playgrounds in Carlow as part of the Government's response to slow the spread of Covid-19.

The Council has posted signage and where possible has closed or cordoned off access to all its playgrounds.

In a statement, the local authority said: "Playgrounds which are operated by community and voluntary groups should close their facilities also and community groups who require assistance in this process should contact the community section in Carlow County Council on Community@carlowcoco.ie or by calling 059-9170300.

"While we understand the impact this has on children, especially in the context of other closures, we do need to make these sacrifices in order to stop the ongoing spread of COVID-19.

"Parks and river access remain open but we plead with people to respect the precautions you are advised to take in relation to physical distancing e.g. social gatherings of individuals outdoors should be no more than 4, unless all are from the same household."