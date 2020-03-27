Carlow County Council have said that they received "no guidelines from Government" on deferring or suspending home loan repayments in the Dolmen County.

In an email to local representatives, seen by Carlow Live, the local authority said the "Council has not received guidelines to date from Central Government in relation to deferring or suspending home loan repayments".

They added: "Where there is a reduction in income as a result of Coronavirus Covid-19 the Council will enter into future arrangements with borrowers on a case by case basis to address any arrears which may arise".

With regard to Differential Rents, the Council added that they "are calculated on household income – therefore rents will be adjusted where there is a reduction in income as a result of Coronavirus Covid-19".