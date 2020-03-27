Modern three-bedroom house with West-facing aspects on sale in Carlow for €285,000
Any interest?
Modern three-bedroom and West facing house on sale in Carlow for €285,000
A modern three-bedroom and West-facing house is on sale in Carlow for €285,000.
This contemporary dwelling commands a generous private site with mature boundaries, West-facing aspects and excellent access to Carlow, Rathoe, surrounding towns and national routes.
To view the full ad, click here.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on