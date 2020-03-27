Carlow's local authority 'awaiting advice' on whether to proceed with full Council meeting

Carlow's local authority is "awaiting advice" on whether to proceed with full Council meetings.

All Municipal District meetings have been cancelled by the Council's corporate policy group for the same period as schools are off - which is up until April 19. 

Carlow Live understands that the exceptions are full Council meetings and the local authority is "awaiting advice of whether to proceed with limited or representative numbers". 