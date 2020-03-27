Irish Rail lodge planning for a roof canopy to the new passenger footbridge in Carlow Town

Darren Hassett

Darren Hassett

news@carlowlive.ie

Carlow Train Station

Irish Rail has lodged planning permission for a roof canopy to the new passenger footbridge at Carlow Town Train Station. 

The company is seeking alterations to the previously approved development to comprise the inclusion of a roof canopy to the new accessible passenger footbridge and two stairs between the existing platforms.

Carlow Railway Station is a protected structure.

A decision is due by Carlow County Council on May 19.