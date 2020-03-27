WARNING: Council issues prohibition on controlled burning activities within Carlow

Carlow County Council has issued a prohibition on controlled burning activities within Carlow.

In light of the on-going Covid-19 National Emergency and in the lead up to vegetation fire season (i.e. fires on grasslands, forests and upland mountain areas), controlled burning by the agricultural community will no longer be permitted within Carlow from 10am on March 27.

The public should note that all notices informing Carlow County Council of controlled burning will not be accepted for the duration of this emergency and that they should refrain from all forms of controlled burning at this time.

It should also be noted by the public that if a 999/112 call is received relating to any controlled burning event on their property, then the Fire Brigade will be mobilised to attend and extinguish the fire.

All the costs associated with the attendance of the Fire & Rescue Service will be invoiced to the property owner

This measure has been deemed necessary when Fire & Rescue Services resources may be stretched due to Covid-19 crisis and at a time when Carlow County Council are trying to maintain essential staffing levels.

Carlow Fire Service is also appealing to members of the public to be extra vigilant when it comes to outdoor fires.

With the current period of dry weather, grass, heather and other undergrowth is becoming extremely dry creating prime conditions for gorse and wildland fires to take hold.

Fires are likely to spread rapidly and get out of control causing unnecessary environmental and property damage and placing additional risk and strain on Fire Service resources when they may be required elsewhere for dealing with the COVID-19 National Emergency.

The Council said: "We are appealing to members of the public not to intentionally light any outdoor fires, bonfires or burn waste illegally and to refrain from all controlled burning activities."