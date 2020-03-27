Carlow Gardaí seize vehicle with no tax, insurance or NCT that turned away from checkpoint

Carlow Gardaí have seized a vehicle with no tax, insurance or NCT after the motorist tried to evade a Garda checkpoint.

Members of Unit C in Carlow conducted a checkpoint on Thursday night when the car (pictured above) turned away from the checkpoint.

The was car was seized under Section 41 of the Road Traffic Act for having no insurance, no tax or NCT.

The car had a tax disc belonging to another vehicle displayed.