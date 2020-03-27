ALERT: Carlow Gardaí issue appeal after burglary suspect seen fleeing the scene on bicycle

Gardaí in Carlow investigating

Gardaí are investigating the burglary of a commercial premises on Dublin Street shortly after midnight on Thursday night.

The front door of the premises was smashed and a number of mobile phones were stolen.

The suspect was observed on CCTV fleeing the scene on a bicycle.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Gardaí in Carlow.