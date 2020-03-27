Revealed: Popular spot on Mount Leinster for tourists and locals closed due to Covid-19

A popular spot on Mount Leinster for tourists and locals is to be closed this weekend due to the Covid-19 crisis.

Following consultations with An Garda Síochána and a review of potential public health issues, the Council is to close the section of roadway known as The Nine Stones serving the access route to Mount Leinster from 10am to 6pm on both Saturday, March 28 and Sunday March 29.

The local authority say they are doing it "in the interests of public health".

The road will be closed from the Corrabut Gap side at Kilbrannish and on the Borris side at Tomduff Cross.

The Council said: "We respectfully request the public’s cooperation to respect the closure."