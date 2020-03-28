Carlow man's images give locals an idea of what 2km covers amidst Covid-19 lockdown

Carlow weatherman, Alan O'Reilly, has created images to give locals an idea of what 2km covers amidst the Covid-19 lockdown announced on Friday night.

An Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar, has announced that for a two-week period until Sunday, April 14, everybody must stay at home except in exceptional circumstances such as essential work and to get essential goods.

"Everybody must stay at home until Easter Sunday except in certain circumstances," stated An Taoiseach.

Circumstances in which people are allowed to leave home are for essential work, buying food, visiting doctor for medical appointments, caring for someone or exercising within 2km of home.

Alan said: "I've made some images here to give you an idea of what 2km covers. Each circle is a 2km area from center of town/village."

Check it out below: