PICTURE: Two heroic paramedics fix tyre of Emergency Department nurse on the M9

Two heroic paramedics have fixed the tyre of an Emergency Department nurse on the M9.

A paramedic with the National Ambulance Service, Linda Meehan, posted the pictures on social media on Sunday of paramedics, Peter Reynolds and Keith Molyneaux, as they carried out the extraordinary act of kindness.

She said: "An ED nurse on her way to work gets a tyre blow out and who comes all the way back around the M9 to help? If you see Peter & Keith in Carlow today, buy them a coffee."

