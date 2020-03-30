WATCH: Footage of swan landing on the Barrow in Carlow is everything we need right now...

Magic!

Darren Hassett

Reporter:

Darren Hassett

Email:

news@carlowlive.ie

Carlow Carlow Carlow

CREDIT: Carlow Weather

Footage of a swan landing on the River Barrow in Carlow is everything we need right now...

Carlow weatherman, Alan O'Reilly, recorded the footage over the weekend. 

Check it out in his tweet below: